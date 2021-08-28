Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Position Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,364,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,390,228 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $56,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after buying an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $10,925,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,944,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 637,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 73.7% during the first quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 1,450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after buying an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRWD opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.