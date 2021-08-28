IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) versus Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Critical Comparison

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get IRadimed alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IRadimed and Beyond Air, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Beyond Air 0 0 5 0 3.00

IRadimed currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.73%. Beyond Air has a consensus price target of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 7.11%. Given Beyond Air’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than IRadimed.

Profitability

This table compares IRadimed and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed 12.95% 7.31% 6.32% Beyond Air -2,617.28% -94.09% -68.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.7% of IRadimed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of IRadimed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Beyond Air shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

IRadimed has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Air has a beta of -0.52, meaning that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IRadimed and Beyond Air’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed $31.72 million 13.10 $1.37 million $0.11 306.64 Beyond Air $870,000.00 313.53 -$22.88 million ($1.27) -8.97

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air. Beyond Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IRadimed beats Beyond Air on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. The firm develops LungFit platform system, a generator and delivery system that produces nitric oxide from ambient air, eliminating the need for expensive and cumbersome cylinders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.