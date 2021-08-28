IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises about 1.5% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of IQVIA worth $44,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $259.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $263.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

