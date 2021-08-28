IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. IQVIA reported earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $10.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

NYSE:IQV traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.55. The stock had a trading volume of 459,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,176. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $263.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

