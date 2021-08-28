Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.11%.

Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $75.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

In other Investcorp Credit Management BDC news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 399,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $2,503,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

