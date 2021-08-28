Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSCD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,627,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 502.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 42,639 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,354,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 94.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 28,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,151,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $60.91 and a one year high of $126.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

