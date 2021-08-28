Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 792,900 shares, a growth of 237.7% from the July 29th total of 234,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $34.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.92. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

