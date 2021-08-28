Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 1,053.0% from the July 29th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,926,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:KBWB traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.91. 2,202,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,842. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.28.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.331 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
