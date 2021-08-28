Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 1,053.0% from the July 29th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,926,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:KBWB traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.91. 2,202,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,842. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.28.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.331 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 265.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 788.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.