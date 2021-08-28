Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Up 287.5% in August

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 287.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.44. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $26.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the period.

