Intrust Bank NA Sells 276 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,811,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,622,000 after purchasing an additional 597,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,445,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,169,000 after purchasing an additional 660,152 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,015,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,963,000 after purchasing an additional 488,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,139,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,492,000 after purchasing an additional 111,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,590,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

