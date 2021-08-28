Intrust Bank NA Sells 137 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joachim Heel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.97, for a total value of $2,007,880.00. Insiders sold 14,081 shares of company stock valued at $7,346,166 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.14.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $9.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $587.96. The stock had a trading volume of 317,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,432. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $246.83 and a one year high of $588.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $546.25.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

