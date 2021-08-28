Intrust Bank NA Sells 126 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in The Allstate by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in The Allstate by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

NYSE ALL traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $137.51. 1,067,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,312. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

