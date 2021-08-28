Intrust Bank NA Purchases 103 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,669,000 after acquiring an additional 135,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nucor by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,319,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,917,000 after acquiring an additional 196,180 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 691.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,994 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.85. 2,430,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,135. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.93. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

