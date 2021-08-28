Intrust Bank NA Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

NYSE APD traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.50. The stock had a trading volume of 551,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,895. The company has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.70. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

