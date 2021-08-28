Intrust Bank NA Grows Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.08.

HZNP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.23. 841,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

