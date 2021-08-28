Intrust Bank NA Boosts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,511 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 16.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $35,249,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 28.8% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 6,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 16.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 77.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,082 shares of company stock worth $6,267,299 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $4.27 on Friday, hitting $226.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $117.25 and a 52-week high of $226.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.