Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion and $866.23 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $66.85 or 0.00136751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00053448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.73 or 0.00150823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,879.72 or 0.99984968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $490.21 or 0.01002736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.31 or 0.06652709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.32 or 0.00624550 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 472,577,344 coins and its circulating supply is 157,140,097 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.