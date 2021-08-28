Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,170.02

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,170.02 ($28.35) and traded as high as GBX 2,204 ($28.80). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 2,197 ($28.70), with a volume of 218,228 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICP shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,145 ($28.02) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a market cap of £6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,170.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 5,416 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,162 ($28.25), for a total transaction of £117,093.92 ($152,983.96). Also, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total value of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

