Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 1,619.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,727.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 900.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $2,637,527.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 826,183 shares of company stock worth $101,448,378. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

Shares of NTLA opened at $160.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.32. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

