Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $78.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) received a $78.00 target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 44.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.71. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

