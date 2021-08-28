Insider Selling: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) SVP Sells 3,716 Shares of Stock

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
VMC opened at $187.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $119.28 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.05. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.58.
Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.
VMC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.
About Vulcan Materials
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
