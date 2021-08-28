Insider Selling: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) SVP Sells 3,716 Shares of Stock

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

VMC opened at $187.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $119.28 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.05. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.