Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CRO Sells 2,371 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CRO Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $46,115.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VZIO opened at $19.80 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. VIZIO’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZIO. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO during the first quarter valued at about $30,314,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in VIZIO during the first quarter valued at about $4,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in VIZIO during the first quarter valued at about $11,989,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in VIZIO during the first quarter valued at about $16,565,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth about $618,000. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

