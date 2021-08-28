Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells $4,154,749.76 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $4,154,749.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Clive Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $3,539,631.27.

On Friday, June 4th, Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $3,157,635.09.

Shares of U stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.51. 1,411,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,343. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.50. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.14.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Unity Software by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 240.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,174,000 after buying an additional 5,715,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,611,000 after buying an additional 3,576,246 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,904 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.91.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

