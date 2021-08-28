Insider Selling: KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CFO Sells $405,788.53 in Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $405,788.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,577,648.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shrikrishna Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 52,699 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $1,201,010.21.

NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.59. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth about $414,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNBE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

