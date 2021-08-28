Insider Selling: Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Director Sells C$1,350,000.00 in Stock

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 669,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,082,000.

James Vance Bertram also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keyera alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, James Vance Bertram sold 5,000 shares of Keyera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.55, for a total transaction of C$152,750.00.

KEY opened at C$30.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The stock has a market cap of C$6.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.23. Keyera Corp. has a 1 year low of C$18.04 and a 1 year high of C$35.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 347.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. CSFB lowered shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.69.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.