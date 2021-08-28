Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Director Sells $269,100.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Director Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $269,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Len Blackwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $271,200.00.
NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $29.93 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.86.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRCT. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cricut currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
