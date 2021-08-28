Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Director Sells $269,100.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Director Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $269,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Len Blackwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $271,200.00.

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $29.93 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.86.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRCT. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cricut currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

