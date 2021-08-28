Insider Buying: ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) CFO Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $5.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.26. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 195.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRAY shares. Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

