Insider Buying: Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Chairman Purchases 3,200 Shares of Stock

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Chairman Andrea Pignataro bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $31,744.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SCOA opened at $9.70 on Friday. Scion Tech Growth I has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 178.5% in the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,760,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after buying an additional 1,128,324 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the second quarter worth $1,229,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 48.8% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,138,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after buying an additional 373,370 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the second quarter worth $4,316,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the second quarter worth $133,000.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

