Insider Buying: Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) insider Ingrid Player bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.62 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,400.00 ($37,428.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Cleanaway Waste Management’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. Cleanaway Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. The company offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

