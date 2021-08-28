Insider Buying: Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Buys 16,252 Shares of Stock

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Adair Newhall purchased 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $166,583.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adair Newhall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Adair Newhall acquired 16,276 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $167,968.32.

Shares of BHG stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,744,520,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,388,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,147,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,230,000. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

