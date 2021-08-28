Insider Buying: Artemis Resources Limited (ASX:ARV) Insider Acquires A$126,000.00 in Stock

Artemis Resources Limited (ASX:ARV) insider Alastair Clayton acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$126,000.00 ($90,000.00).

The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Artemis Resources Company Profile

Artemis Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Carlow Castle Gold-Copper-Cobalt project located in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia; the Carlow West Gold project situated in the south-east of Karratha, Western Australia; and the Paterson Central project covering an area of approximately 605 square kilometers located in the Yaneena Basin of the Paterson Province, Western Australia.

