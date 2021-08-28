Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up to $28.76

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.76, but opened at $30.17. Inhibrx shares last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 756 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 114.87% and a negative net margin of 742.82%. On average, analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inhibrx by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,497,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,202,000 after buying an additional 897,465 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter worth $24,963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inhibrx by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 107,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Inhibrx by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 269,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inhibrx by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after buying an additional 169,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

