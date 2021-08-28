Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 83.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.57. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.