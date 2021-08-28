ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Bought by Windsor Creek Advisors LLC

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 34.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,066,000 after buying an additional 2,370,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 78.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 53,179 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

ING traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $14.28.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

