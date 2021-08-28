Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Trading Up 0.7%

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) was up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.21 and last traded at $104.92. Approximately 10,464,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 12,377,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,159,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $10,195,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

