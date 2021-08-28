IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 302 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $75.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.