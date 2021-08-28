IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.63, a PEG ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $20.62.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.