IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1,599.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 162,650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 83,136 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.47. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SVC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

