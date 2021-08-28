Independence (NASDAQ:ACQR) Shares Up 1.2%

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACQR. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $743,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

