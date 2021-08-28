Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 949,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 965,851 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 2.04% of Franklin Electric worth $76,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 22.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,086 shares of company stock valued at $914,383. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,227. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.30. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

