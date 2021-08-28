Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $299.14 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,186,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 344,568 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 1.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $299,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.47. The stock had a trading volume of 865,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,925. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total value of $622,460.62. Following the sale, the president now owns 228,518 shares in the company, valued at $36,268,091.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,183 shares of company stock worth $24,717,641. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.