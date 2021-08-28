Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,845 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.15% of Waters worth $245,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Waters by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAT. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Waters stock remained flat at $$407.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.63. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $412.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

