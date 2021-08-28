Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immuneering’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IMRX. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

IMRX stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. Immuneering has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

