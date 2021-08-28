Illuvium Reaches Market Cap of $332.81 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $332.81 million and approximately $17.78 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $524.25 or 0.01072279 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Illuvium has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00052945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00132696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00151590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,742.03 or 0.99694337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.29 or 0.06633646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.02 or 0.00994071 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 91.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,834 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

