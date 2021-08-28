Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 5,074 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

