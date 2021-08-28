Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,775 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $210.68 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.16.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

