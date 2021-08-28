Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.52.

Shares of FANG opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $102.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

