Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $2.78 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Airbnb by 19.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 42.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 183.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $154.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $750,371.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $575,280.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 361,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,183,005 shares of company stock valued at $466,092,000 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

