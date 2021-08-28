Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $340.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.73. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.20 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.41.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

