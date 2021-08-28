Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 317.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $387.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.40. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

